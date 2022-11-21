ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning.

Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake would face any discipline for his actions. When asked about the status of first-year Head Coach Greg Heiar, NMSU said he would remain in his job. The incident forced the postponement of a scheduled game between the Lobos and Aggies this past Saturday. There is still no word on whether the game will be made up or if the teams will play a scheduled Dec. 3 game in Las Cruces.

The Aggies will play in the Las Vegas Invitational next. Their first game is scheduled for Friday. The Lobos are also playing Friday, hosting Jacksonville State.

In other sports news, Lobo women’s basketball will welcome Western New Mexico to The Pit Tuesday. The Lobos are hoping to bounce back from an overtime loss to Arizona State Sunday.

WNMU is winless, but the Lobos will not take them lightly. “Every game is going to be approached the same way,” said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “Every game is going to be difficult. I mean, whatever. It’s Western New Mexico. I don’t care. After them, you look at the rest of that schedule and, you know, every one of those is going to be a two-possession game.” Game time is 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Valley Vikings won a dozen games last season. Third-year coach EZ Panas is hoping to raise the number of total wins this season. Valley will open the season Tuesday by hosting Albuquerque High.

Raton High School senior running back Cayden Walton put the finishing touches on the state single-season rushing yards record this past weekend. Walton admits the honor is bittersweet because his team lost by a point 21-20 to Ruidoso in the semifinals last Saturday.

Team USA men’s soccer found themselves back in the World Cup for the first time in eight years Monday. The U.S. scored first but had a costly penalty later that allowed Wales to tie the game at one. That is the way it stayed.