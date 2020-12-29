Sports Desk: NMSU men’s basketball win streak snapped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State suffered a 66-63 loss at Cal State Northridge Monday, ending a 21-game win streak dating back to last season. The Aggies led for most of the game with their biggest advantage being 12 points.

The Matadors took the lead for good with under a minute left in the game when TJ Starks converted a three-point bucket for a 65-62 advantage. Starks finished with 18 points for the Matadors. The Aggies were led by local product Johnny McCants 19 points and eight rebounds. Evan Gilyard had 15 points for the Aggies while Donnie Tillman finished with a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds. For the Aggies, the game was the first action for the team in 26 days and first division one opponent. The Aggies dropped to 2-1 with the loss while the Matadors improved to 4-3.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain number one in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs got 62 first-place votes while second-place Baylor received two.

Dwayne Haskins is out of a job after only two seasons with the Washington Football Team. The team released Haskins Monday after a poor performance on the field preceded by a second violation of COVID-19 protocol.

The Duke City Gladiators are hoping to generate excitement as they enter their first season in the Indoor Football League. The two-time CIF champions have at least seven former NFL players on their roster this season – players that have at least attended an NFL training camp. The Gladiators are used to just getting maybe one or two players with that kind of experience. The home portion of the season starts April 3.

Sergio Rivas said he plans to do a lot of work with the community as the newest member of New Mexico United. The midfielder and Cibola high grad spent his morning at the home of the New Mexico Rush where they hung his jersey Monday while he signed autographs. “I know New Mexico United does a lot for the community,” said Rivas. “I know David Estrada does a lot for the community so, hopefully, I can take over whenever he leaves and do my own thing and just help out the kids that just want to succeed, give them some tips and follow their dreams and be good people and all of that good stuff.”