ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Football had three representatives at this year’s Conference USA Media Days in Arlington, Texas. This marks the Aggies’ first year in the conference, and after a solid season a year ago, Head Coach Jerry Kill is excited to start year two of his tenure.

“Last year might have been my funnest year in coaching with what those kids accomplished, and I think our kids are excited about, again, getting into the conference. We play Zero Week on ESPN, you know, we are getting to do things that we haven’t done, and all it’s doing is helping our program, helping Las Cruces, and the State of New Mexico,” said Jerry Kill.

Winning a Bowl Game in 2022, the goal is to win a second straight in 2023. NMSU will return their leader under center, as former Volcano Vista stand out and JUCO National Champion at NMMI, Diego Pavia returns for a second year at Quarterback. Pavia believes that this team has built a strong culture.

“We are doing everything we can to win from a nutrition standpoint to the weight room, and we set that culture up for us, and so that’s why I am really excited because with the culture that Coach Kill brought and that we set last year, there is nothing holding us back,” said Diego Pavia.

NMSU will begin fall camp on Wednesday, which is exactly one month before their season opener at home against UMass. The August 26 game will kick off at 5 p.m., and it will be shown on ESPN.

The Albuquerque Isotopes started their 12-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting Sacramento in game one of their six-game set. Former Isotope Brendan Rodgers made his first rehab start with the Isotopes on Tuesday. Rodgers was a Gold Glover for the Rockies at second base last season, but a shoulder injury in the spring has kept him sidelined for the entire season.

“He needs to understand that first of all this is spring training 2.0 for him because he literally missed his whole spring training after being in great shape. I think the biggest thing for him right now is that fear factor of the injury, and maybe, you know, getting hurt again, but I don’t think that is going to happen,” said Isotopes Manager Pedro Lopez.

Former UNM Baseball standout, Luis Gonzalez is also in Albuquerque, as the San Francisco Giants outfielder is rehabbing with the Sacramento River Cats this week. Gonzalez has also been sidelined for the entire season after undergoing surgery on his lower back in March.

Sticking on the diamond, former Sandia Matadors baseball stand out Aiden May will be joining his former high school teammate, Jacob Kmatz, in the fall at Oregon State. May played at Arizona this past season where he finished with 5-3 record, racked up 77 strikeouts, and held opponents to just a .314 batting average. May decided to hit the transfer portal after coaching changes at Arizona, and while he will miss playing for the Wildcats, he is excited to join his former teammate Jacob Kmatz at Oregon State.

“Well, he was actually back in New Mexico when I entered the portal, and I told him I was entering the portal, and I mean, he was immediately on it. He was like, ‘Dude, you have to check out Oregon state. It was really good to have somebody that wasn’t biased, and I could ask about the things that really go on at a school because obviously when you are getting recruited, it’s what you want to hear at the end of the day, and so the day that I told him he was just pumped and I was too, and it’s one of those things that very few people get to experience of playing high-level baseball with one of your best friends. It’s truly like a dream come true,” said Aiden May.

May believes that Oregon State is a great program and that it will help him reach his highest potential as he has hopes of playing in the Major Leagues soon.

“The situation at Oregon State is awesome. They have a great lineup. They have a great supporting staff. I mean, the coaches are awesome. The environment is great. Corvallis is one of the best baseball towns in the country. Last year out of junior college, I had the opportunity to get drafted, but it wasn’t enough money. So, hopefully, I can get drafted for more money next year and really build upon what I have done in the past. So, all of those factors coming together really just kind of swayed my decision towards Oregon State, and I am very much looking forward to it,” said May.