ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar didn’t even make a full season with the Aggies. Off the court, problems plagued the program and on Tuesday the school decided to show Heiar the door. “Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed him of my decision this afternoon.

This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men’s basketball team. The hazing allegations are the latest problem rocking the troubled program. Earlier during the basketball season NMSU player Mike Peake was involved in a deadly shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico. The Aggies were at the UNM to play a game the next day. As far as the new allegations go, Arvizu promises a thorough investigation with all of those involved being held accountable. Any decisions on the rest of the coaching will be made after additional investigations. A press conference has been called for 10 am Wednesday morning.

In other sports news, the Lobo men’s basketball team is still chasing the elusive 20 wins mark. The Lobos have fallen short with three tries that have also resulted in a three-game losing skid. The Lobos are hosting Wyoming Tuesday night.

Spring football day one arrived for the Lobos Tuesday. New offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent has depth in the quarterback room to run his offense. Vincent also has his quarterback from the last few years at UAB, Dylan Hopkins in the fold. Hopkins followed Vincent to New Mexico.

Albuquerque High has a new football coach. The school decided to hire from within, making Desmond Anaya the new coach. Anaya has served as defensive and offensive coordinator during his time at Albuquerque high. He replaces Tim Johnson, who left to serve as offensive coordinator at St. Pius.