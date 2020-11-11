Sports Desk: NMSU Board of Regents pass “Return to Play” plan on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with the NMSU Board of Regents as they passed their “Return to Play” plan on Tuesday. This plan earned a 5-0 motion in favor of the athletes to return to play/practice, but in a “bubble.” NMSU passed this plan on Tuesday, but Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham still has the authority to shut it down.

Now to football. UNM will be back in action on Saturday as they play the Nevada Wolf pack in Las Vegas, Nevada. Quarterback Tevaka Tuioti will be out this week, as he is in concussion protocol and hopes to suit up against Air Force next. So, with Tuioti out that brings Trae Hall into the picture, and the red-shirt sophomore seems ready to lead UNM under center on Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to show my skill-set and what I can do on the field and obviously Tevaka has been a great person to lead me and show me what things to do and not to do. He has been a great leader for me, and now he said it’s my time to shine and my time to go out there and take over for the team and help them get a win,” said Trae Hall.

Head Coach Danny Gonzales has confidence in Hall going into this game and feels that a full week of practice will prove to be beneficial as UNM preps for Nevada. That game will be on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and it will be shown on Fox Sports 2.

Now to soccer, New Mexico United Goalkeeper Cody Mizell earned the USL’s 2020 Save of the Playoffs award. Mizell’s save in the NM United playoff game against San Antonio, proved to be the best in the league as the USL announced it on Social Media.

We finish in MMA, Jackson and Wink-trained Aaron Pico is ready for his featherweight Bellator bout on Thursday. Pico is coming off of a victory in July and will look for his third-consecutive victory against John De Jesus in a preliminary bout on the Bellator 252 fight card.

“The win streaks and things like that, I don’t really think about too much. I don’t really, that’s just more pressure that I don’t need to put on myself. The pressure I do put on myself is just being relaxed in there, staying focused, staying calm, listening to my coaches, and I know if I do that, it’s going to be a good night for me,” said Aaron Pico.

Pico holds a 6-3 professional record and while he feels confident coming into this fight, he does not take his opponent lightly. “I mean, he is no slouch. He has definitely been, I believe he has been doing MMA for 11 years, he’s got more fights than me, but I feel that he hasn’t fought the competition that I have and the skills that I have acquired since being with the coaches that I have. I feel, that it’s going to be a little too much for him,” said Pico. That Bellator preliminary card will be streamed live on YouTube on Thursday and it will start at 1:45 p.m.