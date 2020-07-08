Sports Desk: NMSU Athletics announces 20 additional positive COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with news from New Mexico State Athletics as the university announced on Tuesday, 20 additional positive COVID-19 cases.

The university put a hold on summer athletic workouts on June 30, after six student-athletes and one member of the strength and conditioning staff tested positive for COVID-19. NMSU will now keep their suspension on summer workouts, as they hope to get the number of tests up and the number of cases down.

“The testing is going to tell us the timeline and you know, the football coach and the athletic director will not be making that decision on when the all-clear is given. We certainly have our team physician, as well as a host of people at the institution who are our, you know, our COVID rapid response team. So, when we get all the data we will make sure they all know it and then they will be making the call on this one,” said NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia.

As of now, NMSU has administered 162 tests with 135 coming back negative with seven still pending.

Moving on to high school football, La Cueva started their summer athletic activities on Monday and while the state’s restrictions are making it hard for players and coaches to get in a full-fledged practice, they are saying that the experience has been good so far.

“Yesterday and today have been really good. You know, there has been some, it’s been hard on these kids, its been really hard on these kids. You know, we have all been through this stage in your life, and socialization and being around your friends is a big part of it. and so not to be able to do that and not be able to have that this has been a blessing and its been a joy to be out here and watch their faces. Even though they are working hard and we got guys throwing up and stuff like that, but they are excited to be here and we are excited to have them here,” said LCHS Football Coach Brandon Back.

Major League Baseball released its 60-game shortened schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. While there are still questions surrounding players and teams, with the current pandemic, former Carlsbad Caveman, Trevor Rogers heard some good news. A first-round draft pick back in 2017, Rogers was added to the Miami Marlins Taxi Squad, which means he will train with 20 players in Jupiter, Florida, with the hopes of moving up to play with the big club at some point in the 2020 season.

“I am super blessed because I mean there are a hundred-plus minor leaguers that don’t get this opportunity and probably won’t until next February. So, I am taking it into consideration that they chose me and I am very thankful for that,” said Rogers.

Rogers played mostly in double-A and Triple-A last season, so he understands that this is the closest he has been to make it to the big leagues and he is staying focused. “Oh yeah, the very first meeting we had just explained this situation this year and that everyone in this room has a very good chance of playing in Miami, that’s why you are here, that’s why we picked you, that’s why we called you. It’s just a huge boost to morale and it really keeps you going. I keep that in the back of my mind, whenever I need to just go to that next gear,” said Rogers.

The Miami Marlins is slated to open their season July 24 at Philadelphia.

Finally, let’s finish with Tuesday’s edition of The Lost Season as we highlight Volcano Vista student-athlete Isabella Schrader.

“For cross country, I was a four-year varsity athlete, all-metro, all-district, and all-state, and for track I was also a three-year varsity athlete and all-district, and all-state. Finding out that my senior year was getting cut short left me in shock and kind of devastated, I didn’t really know what to think or how I was going to stay in training, what was going to happen in college, but I am still going out to the University of Las Vegas Nevada this fall and during this quarantine, while training was difficult,” said Schrader. “I have been staying motivated with the help of my teammates, even though we weren’t able to practice together it made us get an even closer bond and left me more motivated to keep running and keep competing and running than ever.”