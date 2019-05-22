Sports Desk: NM United’s Kevaughn Frater is the USL Player of the Week again

On the Sports Desk Tuesday, New Mexico United forward Kevaughn Frater is honored a second time by the league.

Frater is the USL Championship Player of the Week. Frater scored a hat trick in a win over Colorado Springs last weekend. It helped New Mexico United snag sole possession of first place.

“As I said before and I will say again individual awards are like team awards,” said Frater. “It’s just a true reflection of how the team is playing. We got a wonderful group of guys. I said this before, any guy can be on that sheet. ” So, it’s just a wonderful feeling right now.”

United plays away against Austin Bold FC Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Also on the Sports Desk, Alex Bregman is using his platform to give back at home. The Houston Astros third baseman and the Holman Foundation for Autism are hosting a baseball 13 and 14 U tournament this weekend at the Albuquerque Baseball Sports Complex. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Autistic New Mexico classrooms for technology equipment.

The major league baseball draft is in a couple of weeks and Lobos baseball coach Ray Birmingham believes he will see a few of his players taken.

“Justin Slaten is going to be a big huge draft pick like all the guys before,” said Birmingham. “He’s going to be a Louis Gonzalez, DJ Peterson, Sam Wolff, Mitch Garver, Jordan Pacheco just on down the line. Milachi Emond will be drafted. Jared Mang will be drafted. Connor Mang will be drafted and Justin Watari, how about that?”

The MLB Draft starts on June 3.

Next up, New Mexico State baseball team landed six players on the All WAC first team, including shortstop Joey Ortiz. Ortiz got the biggest honor of all as the Player of the Year. He led the entire NCAA in three different statistical categories this season.

The Aggies start to play as the number one seed in the WAC Tournament in Mesa, Arizona Thursday at 8 p.m.