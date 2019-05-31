Sports Desk: NM United will face MLS Colorado Rapids in U.S. Open Cup

Thursday on the Sports Desk, New Mexico United found out who they will face in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. They will play the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer June 12 at 7 p.m. in Denver, Colorado.

“This is a proving ground,” said NM United head coach Troy Lesesne. “We want to try and show that we can stack up with the First Division. We are the Second Division, so we want to show that we can take those teams on, and hopefully go out and perform and maybe beat one of those teams, and keep progressing through.”

Jaquan Lyle has been dreaming of November since the day he went down with an Achilles injury. The University of New Mexico guard is hoping to provide leadership when he finally plays his first game as a Lobo. Lyle had to sit out two seasons. The first time he sat out was due to the transfer rule. His Achilles injury came just before what would have been his first season.

He had to sit in a chair and shoot for three months during his rehab. It turned out to be a good thing. “It helped me because when I shoot, sometimes I don’t extend elbow all the way,” said Lyle.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are trying to stop their losing streak at five. They hope to avenge a one-run loss to the Reno Aces in Game Two of their four-game series.

“It’s just one of those things,” said pitcher DJ Johnson. “Teams go through it every single year. You know it’s a team effort every single day. You know the one thing we have on this team is no matter what happens, you have 24 other guys there picking you up.”

The Isotopes parent club, Colorado Rockies, needed an extra frame to turn away the Arizona Diamondbacks. Former Isotopes slugger David Dahl had a two-run shot in a 11-10 victory in 10 innings.

Rio Rancho senior shortstop Briana Martinez is the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year. Martinez batted .588 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 53 runs scored while leading the Rams to the Class 5A Championship. Martinez will play college softball for the Lobos next season.