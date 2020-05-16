Sports Desk: NM United start training in small groups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with New Mexico United Soccer, as they started up workouts in small groups this week. “We have done just some small group work this week and you know, it’s been just two days this week, and it’s been really beneficial for the group to get back together. So yeah, we are going to keep doing it slowly but surely,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

NM United is just happy to get back out on the pitch, even if it is just groups of four, twice a week. Lesesne says that his players are excited to finally get some work in, and while these training sessions won’t be very technical or in-depth, it is a step in the right direction to having a season, sometime in the future.

“We don’t have the exact timeline of what that looks like, but I think that we have to get past this step and show that we can minimize risk and keep all the players safe and healthy, to take the next step of maybe getting in some larger groups and ultimately some games,” said Lesesne.

Moving on to MMA, Jackson and Wink-trained Don’Tale Mayes will be in action on Saturday. The UFC Heavyweight will take on undefeated Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira, on the UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris fight card. This marks the 3rd fight card that the UFC has put on in eight days, and Mayes will kick off the fights as he starts the preliminary card at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Main card bouts are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Now to hoops, as the Albuquerque Bullsnakes are taking their talents to the TBT (The Basketball Tournament), which is a big tournament done nationally and is now headed into its 7th year of existence. “It’s actually a really cool experience. So, NBA players get together and put money in together to have a big tournament that is nation-wide. The winning team gets $2 million total, so it’s broken up between the team owner, the coaches, the players, and then the fans. So, essentially if the team wins, the majority of the fans are going to get some money from it,” said former Lobo and now Bullsnakes forward Devon Williams.

The Bullsnakes feel very confident heading into this tournament, as they have a close-knit group and a few new additions that have experience at a high level of basketball. The TBT is set to start in July, but the Bullsnakes need the help of the fans.

To get invited to the tournament each team needs supporters and you can help out Big Dev and the Bullsnakes by signing up to be a supporter. You can find that info on their website.

Let’s finish with an update from the NMAA Board of Directors meeting. The board convened online and here is what was discussed:

-Voted in favor of a proposal to adopt special scholastic eligibility guidelines for the 2020 fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the current academic semester.

-Voted in favor of a proposal that places summer activities under the jurisdiction of the NMAA for 2020 based on the public health orders implemented by the Governor.

-Voted in favor of a proposal to allow activity events to take place virtually after Memorial Day (i.e. FFA, Speech & Debate, FCCLA, etc.). The NMAA’s next meeting will be on the 28th of this month.

