Sports Desk: NM United ready to play after USL vote to resume season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The USL Championship Board of Governors voted in favor of playing a 2020 season Thursday. The provisional start date is set for July 11.

That’s good news for New Mexico United and the rest of the league. “We’re back baby, we’re back,” said NM United owner Peter Trevisani. “Let’s go. Vamos.”

New Mexico United got only one match into the 2020 season before the coronavirus pandemic put everything on hold. “When you have something taken away from you that you love so much and you know the community love so much, to be able to have it back and really make a go of it, no matter what the circumstances are, we’re going to make the most of it,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Broadcast information and scheduling are still being worked out. “There’s certainly a lot of work to be done behind the scenes, a lot of calls and a lot of discussions to be had still to make sure that we return in a safe and healthy way for everyone involved,” said NM United midfielder Chris Wehan.

Concerns about safety with the coronavirus around might keep some fans at home on game night. New Mexico United is ready to meet that challenge with creative ideas. “Using Zoom calls on the scoreboard or cut-outs, we want to do everything we can to try and normalize it as much as possible,” said Trevisani.

