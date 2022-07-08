ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Los Lunas High School wrestler, Jonathan Gurule will compete at this years Greco-Roman Junior World Championships in Bulgaria on August 15th. Gurule was named to the U.S. U20 World Team after winning at the US World Team Trials in June.

“It’s amazing to represent the United States, you know I love this country. It’s amazing to represent my state, there aren’t a lot of wrestlers that come out of New Mexico”, said Jonathan Gurule. I love the pressure, it motivates me and it makes me work harder, I am ready for it. I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, so I am ready to show the world what I got”, said Gurule.

Gurule wrestles at 55 kilograms, or 121 LBS, he is confident coming into this tournament, but it will be tough, as USA wrestlers haven’t fared well in the past at his weight class. “A Lot of the medalists are at the upper weights, its a lot harder for the USA to win a gold medal, but I want to change that. I want to be the first guy to win at 55 kilograms”, said Gurule.

Coming off of a victory on Wednesday against Rio Grande Valley, New Mexico United will now look to win their 2nd straight match on Saturday. NM United will host RGV Toros once again in Saturday at 7pm, and while it can be tough to beat a team twice in a row, Zach Prince believes his team is deep enough to keep teams on their toes. Prince has already switched up his starting lineup multiple times this year, and he feels that makes it hard for opponents to scout the Black and Yellow.

“What’s the best match-up for us in that situation and who is going to help us exploit them the most and also not let them to exploit us. Its important for us to always be flexible, always be adaptable because its a long season and if you do the same thing over and over again you will be found out by good teams that do do good scouting”, said Zach Prince, NM United Head Coach.

Holding an 8 win, 3 loss, 5 draw record, NM United will play RGV on Saturday at 7pm.

The Duke City Gladiators will also be in action on Saturday, as they will play the San Diego Strike Force on the road at 7:05pm. The Gladiators are currently riding a 3-game losing streak, but they are coming off of a bye week, and they understand that wins are crucial right now.

DC currently sits in 4th place in the Western division and while that is good enough to get them into the upcoming IFL Playoffs, there are just 2 games remaining and the table is tight.

Albuquerque’s John Dodson is officially going to be apart of the upcoming BKFC 28 fight card. Set for August 27th at the Rio Rancho Events Center, Dodson will fight Ryan Benoit in a flyweight co-main event bout. “I am so excited to be on this card, like yes, bare-knuckle is coming out here, and I still get to be co-main event on this thing. I am going to sit here and knock this dude out because I have not lost in Albuquerque and I am not going to let that happen right now . Ryan Benoit is going to catch these fists of fury and I am making sure I can put him to sleep”, said John Dodson.

This will be Dodson’s and Benoit’s bare knuckle debut, but Dodson feels that he will have the upper hand in this fight. “Well we can already tell that me against Ryan Benoit, I am going to be way sexier, way more handsome, and I am going to be the flashiest fighter, but in all seriousness, I am going to be the fastest man and I am going to hit him the hardest he has ever been hit in his life. HE is going to realize that he chose the wrong opponent for his debut in the BKFC”, said Dodson.