ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a nil-nil draw on Friday at Las Vegas, New Mexico United will now move on to host LA Galaxy II in what will be their second to last home match of the regular season. 3-matches remain for New Mexico United, and currently, in 5th place in the Western Conference Standings (11-9-11), they look to get back in the win column on Wednesday night against LA.

“Too many chances not to score in that game to get 3 points, but the reality is that it doesn’t change our approach to this game. We are still looking to get 3-points at home, and it’s really important for us to do it in front of our home fans, and we are just so excited,” said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

Winning at home is huge for this team, as they have only notched four wins at home this season, and they hope to close out the year strong in front of their home crowd. “Yeah, I mean it is big; they are the 12th man here in Albuquerque, and we love them so much, and we always want to put on a performance for them. Like I said, we haven’t been the best at home, and you know, we owe them some good performances and some wins, and that’s exactly what we plan to do”, said NM United Defender Kalen Ryden.

NM United hosts LA Galaxy II on Wednesday at 7 pm.

Lobo Men’s Basketball is back in practice this week, and the feeling around this year’s team is optimism, as they bring back a solid returning cast and add some size to the front court. Expectations are higher in what will be Head Coach Richard Pitino’s 2nd season at the helm, and for Coach Pitino, expectations are higher for the junior guard, Javonté Johnson. Pitino told the media that Johnson has really stood out so far in practice.

“Javonté has been consistently very good, Summer, Fall, now. He has just been, he is in phenomenal shape, and when he shoots it, you think it’s going in. You know, he just competes his butt off. So, he has been the most consistently good, but they have all been pretty good. It’s not that any of them have been bad by any means, but Javonté has for sure stuck out”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

UNM will host its annual Cherry and Silver game on Friday, October 21st. UNM Women’s Volleyball will be back in action at home on Tuesday, hosting Air Force at 6:30 pm. The Lobos will look to snap a 2-match losing skid, playing the Falcons at the Johnson Center on Tuesday. The Lobos currently holds a 10-4 overall record and a 1-3 record in Mountain West Play.

Week 8 of high school football is now upon us, and schools for this week’s Spirit Stick can start voting online. The schools in this week’s running are Moriarty, Pojoaque, Highland, and Albuquerque High.