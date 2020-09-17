Sports Desk: NM United is fired up to play in front of local fans on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with New Mexico United soccer, as they will play in their first Home Match on Saturday. Even though this game will be played in Colorado springs, Saturday’s match against the Switchbacks will be considered a home game for NM United as fans from New Mexico can attend.

The players already had a lot of excitement heading into this match, as they ended in a draw in their last match with Colorado Springs. They can clinch a playoff spot with a win, and when you add that United fans will be in the stands, this team is fired up. “Right now, every game kind of matters, I mean it always matters, but especially now with the fans there, it might give us a little extra boost. But I think everyone has it clear that we have to give 100 percent,” said NM United midfielder Amando Moreno. “Now, we finally have the opportunity to play and clinch playoff, so just looking at it now it is real and we are growing in confidence and the end goal is in sight and we know we are one of the best teams in the league. So, it’s just implementing it,” said NM United defender David Najem. That match will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado and it will also be shown on ESPN+.

Now to NCAA Basketball, as the Division I Council held a meeting today and agreed on a new start date of November 25, for the 2020-2021 season. Both men’s and women’s programs will start on this date, which is 15 days later than the initial start date.

Now to college football. The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that they will play football in the fall. The Conference agreed on an October 24 start date and as of now, all 14 member schools are going to compete in an eight-game schedule over eight weeks.

The Mountain West Conference is still at a standstill when it comes to football and all of their fall sports. Last month, the Conference announced that fall sports would be postponed indefinitely, but it seems that they are looking to take steps towards having a season in the future.

MW Commissioner Craig Thompson released this statement on Wednesday: “Multiple subgroups within the Conference are working daily on solutions to the existing challenges in order to facilitate a return to play for Mountain West football, and other Conference sport programs, at the earliest possible opportunity. This includes finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing and continuing to monitor the status of public health directives in our MW states and communities.”

Now to the high school ranks, Wednesday marked the first official day of practices for APS fall sports. This means that golf, volleyball, and cross country were participating in workouts on Wednesday. Things may be different with sports during this pandemic, but for Albuquerque High Cross Country, Wednesday’s practice made it seem more normal than ever.

“I think it’s great because cross country helps a lot of people and makes them a lot happier I think. It makes me happier, and I am just happy it’s happening and I hope we set a good example so other sports can follow,” said AHS senior Will Thayer. “I am just hoping that we get to keep going and it doesn’t get stopped right away, because we got our track season canceled for us runners it’s nice for us to be back out here,” said AHS senior Noah Reboul. These fall sports are slated to begin competition on October 5.