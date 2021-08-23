Sports Desk: New Mexico United looking for a victory at Austin Bold FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s better than a loss, but an unwelcomed sight for New Mexico United. A draw is all New Mexico has seen in its last four outings. The team will try to avoid a fifth straight draw when they face Austin Bold FC Monday night.

Austin is coming off its own two consecutive draws. Austin is in fourth place in the USL Championship Mountain Division and one point ahead of sixth-place New Mexico. While goals have been a scare for New Mexico, the team has created opportunities. Head coach Troy Lesesne believes some of those opportunities are close to turning into goals. “If we keep getting in this position, if we keep having chances they’re going to fall,” said Lesesne. “You need a little bit of all three things, the mentality, the confidence to score, a little bit of luck. Most importantly before all of that, you have to get into those spots and we’re getting there.”

In other sports news, Jackson and Wink-trained fighter Davion Franklin continues his rise in Bellator. Now 4-0, Franklin hopes to clean out the heavyweight division one day, on his way to becoming a champion.

Albuquerque High and the Highland Hornets will not meet on the football field Thursday. Highland continues to seek other opponents to avoid the bigger schools. Highland has low numbers and a lot of freshmen on its team and has safety concerns. There is a chance both teams will get new opponents. Highland played West Las Vegas opening week in place of perennial power Eldorado Eagles.

The Spirit Stick is in week two. Alamogordo, Las Cruces, Los Lunas and Cibola are in this week’s poll. The winner will be revealed on Football Friday Night on Fox New Mexico at 11:05 p.m. Friday.

It’s been over 1,900 days since Tony Finau had a PGA Tour win. Finau broke that drought Monday, winning the Northern Trust Classic.