Sports Desk: New Mexico United announce plans for safe return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play an abbreviated season without fans in the stands for most home matches if not all, due to COVID-19. With a provisional date to start an abbreviated season on July 11, New Mexico United announced plans to ensure a safe return to the pitch Wednesday. The team wants to make sure they follow state health guidelines. Fans who already purchased tickets will have three options which include the following:

A complete refund of tickets

Deferral of tickets purchased to the 2021 season

‘Donate’ tickets to benefit the Somos Unidos Foundation

New Mexico United owner Peter Trevisani said fans have already started to respond.

“We’ve had a lot of people contribute to the Somos Unidos Foundation to help pay for our high-performance program which coach Troy runs and that’s amazing because that’s going to create a positive outcome for so many young soccer players in our state,” said Trevisani. “We’ve had a lot of people roll their tickets forward to next year and there are some people they really could use the money back right now.”

Players and coaches will have to get used to not having fans in the stands. They are ready for that challenge. “It will be a little weird, you know, being at Isotopes without no fans,” said defender Devon Sandoval. “But, you know what. I’m so grateful that we are going to be out on the field playing.” The season is set to start on July 11.

Meanwhile, Volcano Vista midfielder Gabriella Montoya is the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season. Montoya led Volcano Vista to a 19-2 record and Class 5A state championship this past season. She will play at New Mexico in the fall.

Former UFC Flyweight champion Nicco Montano is returning to the octagon on August 8 in a rematch against Julia Avila. The fight will be in the bantamweight division. The two met for the HD bantamweight title back in 2017.

Lastly, Caden Clevenger is a multi-sport athlete at Ruidoso High School. He had big plans for his senior year that included a strong showing in track and field. He just didn’t know the only run he was going to get would be in KRQE’s The Lost Season series.