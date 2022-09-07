ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathaniel Jones could only watch as his Lobo football teammates dismantled the Maine Black Bears 41-0 in the season opener. Jones still owed head coach Danny Gonzales a game to sit due to disciplinary reasons. “Just being out there and not playing, it’s tough because I know I can do some things to help my guys out and put them in a better position. It was good just to see them go out there and do what they got to do and ball out,” said Jones.

The Lobos are hosting Boise State Friday in their Mountain West opener. Jones will play for the first time since bursting on the scene with a strong freshman year in COVID shortened 2020 season. “I’m extremely hungry, dang near greedy,” said Jones. “I’m ready to go out there and prove what I’ve been working on all year and show what’s in my basket and what I got to show.” Jones was second on the team in rushing and touchdowns in 2020. He had 232 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. Hopes were high for the 2021 season, but Jones was having trouble being a mature player. He entered the transfer portal only to return and take a red shirt year with the Lobos in 2021.

Jones said he has matured a lot and he believes it has made him an even better player. “I think I’m going to bring more power and more speed to the offense,” said Jones. “I think it’s going to help us extremely, a lot. I’m not a person who just gets taken down by one person. It’s going to take at least three or more guys to take me down. I’m hungry for all the yards I can get.”

Coach Gonzales is ready to unleash his talented running back on opponents, after holding him out for his own good. “I expect to see somebody that is really excited to play,” said Gonzales. “Been a long time coming, since December of 20. He’s done some really good things to give himself this opportunity. So, I’m excited to see Nate carry the ball. He may be a little rusty. He hasn’t been hit.” The Lobos and Boise State have a 7 pm kickoff Friday night.

In other sports news, New Mexico United unveiled their new training center at Mesa Del Sol Wednesday. New Mexico United is at Rio Grande Valley Saturday.

The Lobo women’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season was released by the Mountain West Conference Wednesday. The Lobos are scheduled for 18 home games. Six of those games will be non league contests. Power five teams like Arizona and Arizona State are on the Lobos schedule. The Lobos also have their yearly matchup with rival New Mexico State. The season starts with a pair of exhibition games with West Texas A&M up first on December 29.

The Albuquerque Isotopes and El Paso Chihuahuas got an early start on a pair of games Wednesday. The first game started at 4pm. The second game is the resumption of a contest that was stopped before completion earlier in the season.