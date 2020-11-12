Sports Desk: MW Media Days begin for Men’s Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with Mountain West Men’s Basketball. Media Days for the conference are being held virtually this year and as usual, the league announced its preseason poll and All-Mountain West Preseason Team honors.
2020-21 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points
1. San Diego State (14) 211
2. Boise State (4) 188
3. Utah State (2) 177
4. UNLV 160
5. Colorado State 141
6. Nevada 114
7. New Mexico 106
8. Fresno State 93
9. Wyoming 59
10. Air Force 39
11. San José State 32
2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM
Pos. Name Yr. Team
G Derrick Alston, Jr. Sr. Boise State
G Isaiah Stevens So. Colorado State
F Matt Mitchell Sr. San Diego State
G Bryce Hamilton Jr. UNLV
C Neemias Queta Jr. Utah State
Preseason Player of the Year
Derrick Alston, Jr., Sr., G, Boise State
Preseason Newcomer of the Year
David Jenkins, Jr., Jr., G, UNLV
Preseason Freshman of the Year
Nick Blake, G, UNLV
UNM Men’s Basketball didn’t speak on Wednesday, but former Lobo Coach Steve Alford did, and like UNM, he will have a lot of fresh faces on his roster at Nevada this year. Alford also went on to speak about the difficulties of coaching this year with a global pandemic.
“You know coach Neal and I have been doing this for a long time and we like how our blueprint looks and your blueprint no matter how much you like, it gets disrupted this way. One of the things we do well in our program is how we communicate to our players and how much we are around our players and because of a pandemic, you have to be sensitive to that. So, it’s very different for these young people than any other class or any other season we have had to deal with,” said Steve Alford, Nevada Head Basketball Coach.
Now to the high school ranks, as Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day across the country. All across the state of New Mexico, student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers into college.
List of Sandia High School’s signees:
GRACE PINO: SWIMMING, NEW MEXICO STATE
JACOB KMATZ: BASEBALL, OREGON STATE
MATT ROMERO: BASEBALL, PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
AIDEN MAY: BASEBALL, WICHITA STATE
XOCHITL TREJO: SOFTBALL, TRINIDAD STATE
ADRIANA TATUM: TRACK, ARIZONA STATE
GOLDEN FINCH: VOLLEYBALL, NAVAL ACADEMY
VIANE CUMBER: BASKETBALL, UNIV. OF NEW MEXICO
List of La Cueva High School signees:
Taylor Harrison – Softball, Eastern New Mexico University
Sidney McIntosh – Volleyball, New Mexico State University
Miriam Ney – Soccer, Western Colorado University
Taryn Robles – Soccer, University of New Mexico
Highland High School was also proud to hold a signing day event for Cailee Crawford, who signed to play basketball at San Diego State. “From a really young age, I have always wanted this for myself and I have always seen this for myself. So, just being in this position is almost shocking and I am a little bit speechless, but I am really happy that I have made this decision and I am excited to move forward with it,” said Cailee Crawford.
