Sports Desk: MW Media Days begin for Men’s Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with Mountain West Men’s Basketball. Media Days for the conference are being held virtually this year and as usual, the league announced its preseason poll and All-Mountain West Preseason Team honors.

2020-21 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank     Team (First-Place Votes)             Points

     1.     San Diego State (14)                    211

     2.     Boise State (4)                             188

     3.     Utah State (2)                              177

     4.     UNLV                                           160

     5.     Colorado State                              141

     6.     Nevada                                        114

     7.     New Mexico                                  106

     8.     Fresno State                                   93

     9.     Wyoming                                        59

   10.     Air Force                                        39

   11.     San José State                                32

2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

Pos.      Name                            Yr.                    Team

G          Derrick Alston, Jr.          Sr.                    Boise State

G          Isaiah Stevens               So.                   Colorado State

F          Matt Mitchell                 Sr.                    San Diego State

G          Bryce Hamilton              Jr.                     UNLV

C          Neemias Queta              Jr.                     Utah State

Preseason Player of the Year

Derrick Alston, Jr., Sr., G, Boise State

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

David Jenkins, Jr., Jr., G, UNLV

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Nick Blake, G, UNLV

UNM Men’s Basketball didn’t speak on Wednesday, but former Lobo Coach Steve Alford did, and like UNM, he will have a lot of fresh faces on his roster at Nevada this year. Alford also went on to speak about the difficulties of coaching this year with a global pandemic.

“You know coach Neal and I have been doing this for a long time and we like how our blueprint looks and your blueprint no matter how much you like, it gets disrupted this way. One of the things we do well in our program is how we communicate to our players and how much we are around our players and because of a pandemic, you have to be sensitive to that. So, it’s very different for these young people than any other class or any other season we have had to deal with,” said Steve Alford, Nevada Head Basketball Coach.

Now to the high school ranks, as Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day across the country. All across the state of New Mexico, student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers into college.

List of Sandia High School’s signees:

GRACE PINO: SWIMMING, NEW MEXICO STATE

JACOB KMATZ: BASEBALL, OREGON STATE

MATT ROMERO: BASEBALL, PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

AIDEN MAY: BASEBALL, WICHITA STATE

XOCHITL TREJO: SOFTBALL, TRINIDAD STATE

ADRIANA TATUM: TRACK, ARIZONA STATE

GOLDEN FINCH: VOLLEYBALL, NAVAL ACADEMY

VIANE CUMBER: BASKETBALL, UNIV. OF NEW MEXICO

List of La Cueva High School signees:

Taylor Harrison – Softball, Eastern New Mexico University

Sidney McIntosh – Volleyball, New Mexico State University

Miriam Ney – Soccer, Western Colorado University

Taryn Robles – Soccer, University of New Mexico

Highland High School was also proud to hold a signing day event for Cailee Crawford, who signed to play basketball at San Diego State. “From a really young age, I have always wanted this for myself and I have always seen this for myself. So, just being in this position is almost shocking and I am a little bit speechless, but I am really happy that I have made this decision and I am excited to move forward with it,” said Cailee Crawford.

