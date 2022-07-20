ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If Mountain West media predictions hold for football, it’s going to be a struggle for the UNM Lobos.

Once again the Lobos are predicted to finish at the bottom of the Mountain Division. Boise State is the favorite to win the league after receiving 14 first-place votes. Air Force picked up 10 first-place votes while Utah State snagged 3 first-place votes and Colorado State 1. The Wyoming Cowboys are picked to finish fifth among six teams. Fresno State is the runaway selection to win the West Division. The Bulldogs picked up 20 first-place votes. San Diego State is the only other team to pick up first-place votes with eight. Hawai’i is projected to finish last.

As far as conference realignment goes, the Mountain West would like to keep its current members to stay at a dozen strong. “We have survived this in the past,” said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. “We had an opportunity to expand last year and we decided to stay out. You know, we had a great year by sticking together and that’s still a real possibility and hope for us.”

In other sports news, Lobo football announced start times for two games. The home opener against Maine will have a 6 pm start time Sep. 3. The Lobos Sep. 17 home game against the UTEP Miners will also have a 6 pm start time.

The battle was heated as The Enchantment fell to Heartfire 79-74 at the TBT Albuquerque Regional Tuesday night. Heartfire will now meet the L.A. Cheaters in the regional title game Thursday night. While they are done with the one million dollar tournament, The Enchantment is hoping they can run it back next year and host again. “These guys I would love to have them all back,” said Enchantment head coach Kenny Thomas. “I would love the opportunity again next year and hopefully we can have it in The Pit again and kind of see what happens from there.”