Sports Desk: Mountain West Conference releases football schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports desk we start with Mountain West Football, as the conference released its 2020 schedule on Thursday. The Lobos will play eight games with hopes of making it to the MW Championship game on December 19.

The University of New Mexico has four games on the road and four games at home on this schedule. The question now remains, will they be able to play at home? “I don’t think it’s wishful thinking, but it is premature for anyone in New Mexico to have heard in my description that those sports are ready to go in the state of New Mexico,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a Thursday news conference.

The governor spoke on the subject during her press conference and while UNM is not able to play at home, under the current health order, Gov. Lujan Grisham did say that her office and UNM are working together to move forward in a positive way.

“I think we’re very close. I don’t think that there’s been anything that we’ve been. We’ll you’re doing this and we want this, we’re at both ends of the spectrum — that hasn’t been the case whatsoever. I think Dr. Richards and Dr. Scrase have done a really good job of communicating, basically hourly, making sure that we have the right testing protocols so that everybody’s safe,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in the governor’s press conference that the state and UNM should have an agreement on COVID-safe practices for the team in the next couple of days.

Now to the NFL, as the Tennessee Titans had two more positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday. The organization is now up to 11 positive tests, five players and six staff members. Their game with Pittsburgh on Sunday was already postponed, but their initial dates of Monday or Tuesday have now been moved to just a “later date.”

New Mexico United soccer won in their regular-season finale on Wednesday night, 1-0 over Real Monarchs SLC. The team ends their regular season with eight wins, four losses, and three draws. That record puts New Mexico United in second place with 27 points in the Group-C standings.

New Mexico United is just two points behind El Paso for the top of the group, but as of now, it is up in the air if the United will remain in second place. The team is still able to make up their match that was postponed last week at Rio Grande Valley. The team can also jump up to first through a point per game model, that applies to teams that don’t play a full 15-game schedule.

It is all up in the air, but KRQE Sports will keep you updated on New Mexico United soccer.