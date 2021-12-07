Sports Desk: More fuel to the Rio Grande Rivalry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some are already calling last night’s Lobos and Aggies overtime battle last night an instant classic. However, it’s what happened after the game that has put another log on the rivalry fire between the two teams.

Nate Pryor played 34 minutes and scored 8 points for the Aggies, including the biggest shot of the game with the clock winding down in overtime to give his team a win. After the victory, there was drama in the middle of the floor as Aggie players stomped on the Lobo’s head. The Lobos were said to have done the same thing when they beat the Aggies in Las Cruces. “Just for some context. When we got beat soundly at our place, there was some of that by their players,” said NMSU coach Jans. “I’m not going to lie to you. I showed my team that. I’m not going to lie to you, it was motivation. You know, we needed to do what we had to do to get the hair on our back to stand up and understand what we were about to face.”

The Lobos are back at the Pit Thursday night against the University of Denver while the Aggies will continue their road trip against Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

In other news, Holly Holm is being into the International Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2022. Holm headlines a class with former boxing great Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, and James Toney. Holm was a world champion multiple times over in three different weight classes. She had 16 successful title defenses and compiled a record of 33-2-3 with 9 knockouts. Seeking a change of pace, Holm became an MMA fighter in 2011 and won the UFC women’s bantamweight title by knocking out then-champion Ronda Rousey in 2015. Holm is the only fighter male or female to win a boxing title and UFC title. The class of 2022 will be enshrined on June 12 in Canastota, New York.

Meanwhile, Rio Rancho senior running back, Zach Vigil, was named the Gatorade New Mexico football player of the year. The running back was a major part of the Rams’ 2021 offense, rushing for 1553 yards and 26 touchdowns. Vigil is committed to playing for UNM next season and will be joining fellow Ram and Gatorade player of the year, Isaiah Chavez.