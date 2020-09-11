Sports Desk: Michelle Waterson is prepared for another fight without fans in the stands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michelle Waterson is ready to fight again without the benefit of fans to cheer her on. She said she will draw her motivation from her UFC Fight Night opponent Saturday, Angela Hill.

“We prepared for what it feels like to walk out without a crowd and so it’s like what,” said Waterson. “I pull energy from the sound of my glove hitting her face. I pull energy from the sound of my shin hitting her thigh. I pull energy from the sound of her body hitting the mat. That’s where I will pull the energy from.”

Waterson and Hill are former Invicta FC champions. The two are also coming off of a loss. Both need to win to get their respective names back in the conversation as a UFC strawweight title contender. It might be a good time with so much uncertainty in the division. “Nina is out because she is getting ready to have a baby and Suarez is injured,” said Waterson. “Rose just broke her nose. So, you know, there’s some wiggle room for who gets the next shot at the title and I want it to be me.” Waterson is 17-8 in the octagon and 4-4 in the UFC. Hill is 12-8 overall, 7-8 in UFC competition.

In other sports news, the Denver Broncos have four days to get ready for their first game of the season. The Broncos are hopeful they will be able to play well after losing star linebacker Von Miller.

New Mexico United midfielder Amando Moreno won the fan vote but fell short overall to Junior Flemmings of Phoenix Rising FC in the pick for USL Championship Player of the Month. New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday at Real Monarchs. The match has a noon start time.

Houston Astros third baseman and Albuquerque Academy grad Alex Bregman played in his second game since returning back from a hamstring injury Thursday. Bregman went 0-4 at the plate as the Astros fell to the Oakland A’s 3-1. Matt Olson had a two-run home run in the win for Oakland.