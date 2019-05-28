Sports Desk: Memorial Day

In this edition of the Sports Desk, Jared Chester takes over for the day as Van Tate is taking the day off. Jared has all the action from the day in baseball, from the Isotopes to the Rockies and even some Houston Astros highlights.

Jared then had the chance to sit down and talk with former UNM golfer and professional, Sean Carlon. Carlon just changed his status to pro this week, and after a strong finish to his senior season at UNM will now play in the US Open Sectionals in Columbus, Ohio.

“For it to finally be here is exciting and at the same time, it is a little nerve-racking because this is what I wanted to do for a living. So, you are not just playing for your team or your school or your coaches, you are playing for a paycheck now too. So, that adds a little bit of pressure, but at the same time too, it is still golf,” said Sean Carlon.

Jared then finishes with a look at an MMA gym that is gaining popularity. Jackson’s MMA Association is a gym located off Acoma Road NE, and it is the old location for Jackson and Wink Academy. It doesn’t affiliate itself now with Jackson and Wink Academy, but head coach Nick Urso does still have a strong relationship with Gregg Jackson.

Fighters like Lando Vannata, Nicco Montano, and Harvey Park have all chosen to train there and the gym’s popularity is growing. “I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think it was going to be successful, but it’s definitely progressed pretty fast.”

To find out more on this gym go to their Facebook page.