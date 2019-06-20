Sports Desk: Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego will finally be back in the ring

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Jared Chester starts with an update on the NM United. The United kicked off their US Open Cup match up with Dallas FC at 6 p.m on Wednesday.

Then it’s off to baseball, as the Isotopes announced on Wednesday that they are to begin selling tickets for June 25th’s Mariachi game on Thursday. The third installment of Mariachi night this season will be “Taco Tuesday,” and tickets will go on sale on Thursday at Isotopes Park at 10 a.m.

New Mexico State Basketball released their schedule for the 2019 Cayman Island Classic. Brackets were released on Wednesday and the Aggies will start with Colorado State on November 25. Head Coach Chris Jans likes the tough field of teams in this tournament because it adds difficulty to his schedule, and also helps prepare his team for a tough season ahead.

“It will be a great field, and anytime we have an opportunity to play in those neutral site games, we try to take advantage of it. Yeah, we have a tough schedule this year… you know, we are at Mississippi State, we are at Washington State, we are at Arizona. So, there are three Power 5 teams that we have to tangle with on the road, and certainly, we have the rivalry games every year,” said NMSU Head Basketball Coach Chris Jans

An update from Senior Games golf is next. Chris Trujillo, the brother of UNM Women’s Head Golf Coach, Jill Trujillo, ended up finishing in fourth in the 50-54 age group.

The Sports Desk wraps up with boxing, as local rising star Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is finally set to have a fight. Griego hasn’t fought in nine months and has had multiple fights fall through, but he is now slated to fight on the July 20, “Night of Champions,” fight card, which will be at Tingley Coliseum.

“It’s hard to put into words, man. I am so happy that I finally have an opportunity to fight on a card. I mean, thanks to Legacy Promotions they found me an opponent and put me on the card. It’s been tough. I have been going through a lot of training and everything, and then fights fall through, rescheduling, can’t find opponents. I am getting in the ring again, man, and that’s really what means the most to me,” said Matthew Griego.

Griego will test his 9-0 (8 KO’s) professional record on July 20, taking on Mexican boxer Leonardo Torres.