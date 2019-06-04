Sports Desk: Mathis leaving the Lobos; NMHU Vatos return home as champs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Monday on the Sports Desk, Lobos guard Anthony Mathis talked about his decision to transfer from New Mexico. Mathis was awarded another year of eligibility after he and Lobo coaches petitioned the NCAA. Mathis planned on using that year at New Mexico, but has decided he wanted to play closer to home as a graduate transfer.

"Just really would like to be closer to home and be with my family again, haven't been able to see them or spend time with them in the last five years," said Mathis. "Being able to do that is really big for me."

Mathis, who is from Oregon, said the University of Oregon would be a good place to land. He wants to reunite with childhood friend Payton Pritchard who currently plays for the Ducks.

"I would definitely say they're at the top of my list right now," said Mathis. "Just because we played together summer camp since we were little kids. For that to happen would be awesome."

New Mexico Highlands Vatos Rugby team returned home Monday carrying the spoils of victory. The Vatos won their third Small School National Rugby Championship in 7's over the weekend. The Vatos defeated Claremont College in Philadelphia, 17-12.

"Everybody was screaming, hollering, jumping up and down," said Vatos Fullback and Wing Devarius Miller. "Players on the field couldn't believe it. They were just hugging each other." It's the third championship in 7's rugby for the Vatos in the last five years.

The Major League Baseball Draft has started and so far it is all quiet for New Mexico players in the first round. Lobos pitcher Justin Slaten is projected to go as high as the fourth round. Lobo outfielder Jared Mang is also expected to be taken at some point during the draft. New Mexico State shortstop Joey Ortiz is expected to go in the sixth round.

New Mexico State needs a new baseball coach. Brian Green has accepted the head coaching job at Washington State. Green is expected to get a five-year deal worth about $1.5 million. Green led the Aggies to a WAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.