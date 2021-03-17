Sports Desk: Makuach Maluach will not return to Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Makuach Maluach is excited about what the future may hold for him in professional basketball. The UNM Lobos leading scorer and most consistent player this season said he will sign with an agent soon to explore all of his options on the next level, which includes trying to get into the NBA G-league.

Maluach averaged nearly 16 points per game with over six rebounds. He was the only Lobo to average double figures in scoring this past season. Like all college basketball players, the Lobos senior guard and forward had the option of returning for another season of college ball because of COVID-19.

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball forward Bayron Matos has entered the transfer portal. Matos said he was just exploring his options and could return to the Lobos to play for new Head Coach Richard Pitino. Pitino will be formally introduced at an outside press conference at University Stadium Thursday at noon. Fans will be allowed to attend.

Former Lobo basketball player Ron Becker won a WAC title with his teammates in 1968, snagging the first NCAA Tournament bid for the Lobos. Becker was honored this year with a special gift to commemorate that effort after over fifty years.

The Valley Vikings football team will play its first of three games in the spring Thursday. The Vikings are facing rival the Highland Hornets. Both are dealing with low numbers, just enough to field a team. They both are under 30 total players. “We had some kids that opted out this year. That said, you know coach, I don’t want to play. I can understand. Some of our kids are getting ready to go to college. I respected everybody’s choice. If they didn’t want to play, we are going to coach the kids that are here.” Game time is 7 p.m. at Milne Stadium Thursday.

The NMAA released its schedule for Fall sports ending this spring. Football, Cross Country, Volleyball, and Soccer are the events. The action starts in late spring. Football is doing something new this year. Since COVID-19 delayed and wiped out most of the season, there will not be state championship games in football. They will have bowl games.