Sports Desk: Makuach Maluach receives special messages prior to UNM Senior Night game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball will look to split their series with Wyoming on Friday night, but this team will also look to get a victory for their lone senior on the roster, Makuach Maluach. Friday’s game at the Air force Academy in Colorado will mark senior night for UNM, and Ryan Berryman along with some former Lobos sent Makuach some solid words ahead of his senior night game. UNM will play Wyoming at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico State Men’s Basketball will also be in action on Friday night, as they look for a 2nd consecutive victory, playing Utah Valley in El Paso, TX. The Aggies are 2-4 in conference play and have yet to get a win on a Friday in WAC play. Playing in back to back games on back to back days, this is something that concerns Head Coach Chris Jans and he hopes that changes with Utah Valley on Friday night.

“We got to figure out how to play better on Friday, you know I don’t want to be in that position again where we are finding ways to try and figure out how to motivate them to play better on a saturday and I am sure we will get into it, but it’s going to be really hard this weekend because Utah Valley is really good,” said Chris Jans. Utah Valley vs NMSU is set for 7 p.m. at Eastwood High School in El Paso, TX.

Former Rio Grande Raven, Ken Giles was in the headlines on Friday, as the right-handed relief pitcher has officially signed a 2-year $7 million deal to play with the Seattle Mariners. Giles is currently rehabbing from his Tommy John surgery, so he will not pitch this season, but the team is saying that Giles will stay in Arizona to rehab his arm and are excited for what he brings to the table next season.

New Mexico United announced the addition of Paul Leese to their coaching staff. Leese will serve as a First Team Assistant Coach and also as the Academy Head Coach for the 2021 season. Leese is coming off an incredible 17-season collegiate coaching career, where he won conference championships, tournaments and more. Leese most recently rebuilt the UTRGV Men’s Soccer program. He has a passion for the sport and he is excited to be apart of the New Mexico United family.

“One of the things that I have always thoroughly enjoyed is seeing the development of young players. You know, within the collegiate league ranks for the last 20 odd years, that’s something that gives me a great deal of satisfaction. So, I know I am looking forward to the establishment of the Academy of New Mexico United,” said Paul Leese.

Assistant coaches for the inaugural season of the New Mexico United Academy Program will be Peter Davis and David Estrada. Academy apprentice coaches for the inaugural season will be New Mexico United’s Cody Mizell, Micheal Azira and Daniel Bruce.

UNM Volleyball will be back in action on Friday night, as they look to bounce back from a sweep of Wyoming last weekend. “You tell me, Wyoming who had 7 weeks of training and they got this really deep roster and hey, we were hanging tough with a brand new roster, with 14 people having first-time opportunities to do things. for me, it’s about our half of the net and what are we going to do and how are we going to respond,” said UNM Head Volleyball Coach Jon Newman-Gonchar. UNM will SDSU at 7 p.m.