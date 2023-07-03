ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — If you ask them, they will say they sort of came out of nowhere.

“I thought we had a chance, but I didn’t think we were going to win the whole thing,” said Kieran Ramnath. The “whole thing” is the NFL Flag Denver Broncos Regional. The New Mexico Raiders, a 10U team out of Albuquerque, won the flag football regional championship in Denver last month.

“It was just amazing. It was super special, like I have never gone to any type of tournament like that, and it was just crazy fun,” said Abram Henderson.

It’s only the beginning of the fun for the NM Raiders. With their victory, they earned a spot in the National NFL Flag Football Tournament next February during Pro Bowl Week at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“It’s just really hard because, now that I know we get to go to the pro bowl, it just makes us work harder,” said Sienna Salas.

In other sports news, the Albuquerque Isotopes swept the PCL weekly awards. Jonathan Morales is the PCL Player of the Week. Morales hit for the cycle on Sunday. In that same game Isotopes pitcher Phillips Valdez tossed five hitless and shutout innings. He is the PCL Pitcher of the Week.

Terry Tyler hasn’t coached in over 20 years but is returning to the game of basketball. Tyler is joining Jesus Aragon’s staff at Northern New Mexico College as an assistant. The former NBA veteran, Tyler also has five years of coaching experience, three as an assistant at Notre Dame, and two as head coach at Eastern New Mexico University.