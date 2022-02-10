ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is hosting the Northern New Mexico Eagles on Friday night. The game was added to the schedule as a make-up for a game against San Diego State that was scheduled for January 15 but postponed due to COVID-19. The game was never rescheduled and left an opening on the Lobos schedule.

“I would have loved to play San Diego State even though they drilled us, but I would have liked another crack at them because they are a marquee program in our league, and it’s great for our guys to see it,” said Coach Pitino. “I would have loved to of had a great crowd here as we continue to build the fan base back. So, I don’t know what went into it, I really don’t, and I haven’t talked to any other coaches about it.”

Game time on Friday is at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s team is coming off a win on Wednesday night where LaTora Duff scored a career-best 25 points in a 72-57 win over Air Force. The win gave Bradbury his third 20 win season with the Lobos, but he doesn’t believe the win will impact have much of an impact on the Lobos moving forward.

“I don’t think you build momentum against Air Force,” said Bradbury. “There’s nothing going to be pretty about it or execution or whatever. It’s more survival than it is anything else and we survived that one.” The Lobos will play again on Saturday at Nevada.

In other news, former Lobo and NFL offensive lineman, Byron Bell, has returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant. “Just coming out here with the few things I’ve learned over the years playing, professionally, from all the line coaches I’ve had from high school all the way to the pros,” said Bell. “Teaching them the technique I’ve learned I think it will help them getting that physicality back and bringing back the hitmen tradition. I think that’s one big thing.”

Bell was a part of a Lobo offensive line nicknamed The Hitmen for the type of physical play they guys had under former head coach Rocky Long. He hopes to bring that Hitmen mentality and physicality back to the Lobos.

“You know, they laid the bricks of the foundation like this is how we played football here. You know, when I got here I had to learn. That’s the only way we had to play one way. You know, one speed. We don’t get a lot of credibility, but I do know this much when those silver helmets rolled out there on Saturday they knew what we were bringing, so we got to bring the physicality back.”

Also, UNM starting pitcher Tristin Lively was named to the All-Mountain West preseason team on Thursday. “I mean, it’s a great honor,” said Lively. “I don’t really put too much into preseason awards, because we still have a season to play but, Honestly I feel great. Like I said, this being my 4th year the nerves and all that, you know there’s really nothing to it anymore. My freshman year had its growing pains, but this year I am ready to rock and roll.”