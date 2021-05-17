Sports Desk: Lobos tied for third after one round of NCAA Albuquerque Regional Golf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a pair of freshmen leading the way, Glen Millican’s UNM men’s golf team settled into a tie in third place with Texas A&M after one round of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional Monday. Both teams are at 4 under par.

Oregon State leads at 7 under par. Mountain West Freshman of the Year Bastian Amat and freshman teammate Matthew Watkins shot identical scores of 2 under 70 and sit tied in 9th place on the individual leaderboard. They fired the low rounds for the Lobos. “They all had a spot where, you know, it was tough. Maybe they had a bad hole and they responded really well, took advantage of some of the scoring holes,” said UNM Head Coach Glen Millican. “If we continue with that, we’ll continue to keep ourselves in good position.”

Bastien Amat agrees with his coach. “I just know that we can do that every day,” said Amat. “It’s just comforting to know that, playing like average today. We’re still in the top five which is what we were aiming for.”

Sam Choi finished just one stroke behind. The 23-ranked Choi sits in a tie for 18th after a 1 under 71.

New Mexico State sits in 13th place as a team. Former St. Pius standout Aidan Thomas plays number two for the Aggies and got his first taste of NCAA regional action Monday. Thomas was excited to return home in front of friends and family. He just wishes he played better. “Just a little bummed that I finished bad the last nine holes,” said Thomas. “First nine I was playing pretty well so, they definitely supported me along the way. My short game could be a little bit better. My putting was alright. I just missed a couple of short putts, but that was because the wind really has a factor in the greens.”

In other sports news, Albuquerque high sophomore Jazmyn Griego accomplished a feat unheard of this past weekend. Griego hit for the cycle in a pair of games and pitched a no hitter in the same day.

Lobos pitcher Justin Armbruester is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week for a third time this season. Armbruester held Utah Valley scoreless for seven innings, giving up only four hits. The Lobos are at San Jose State this weekend for a three-game series.

Atlanta Hawks forward and former Lobo Tony Snell became the first player in the NBA to finish the season with a 50% three-point percentage, a field goal percentage of 50%, and a free throw percentage of 100%.