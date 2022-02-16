ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team won against nationally-ranked Wyoming on Wednesday night. The Lobos took down the #22 Cowboys 75-66 and picked up a third win in Mountain West play. Jaelen House led the charge with a game-high 34 points while Jamal Mashburn and Jay Allen-Tovar also finished in double figures.

It was the first Lobo victory against a nationally ranked opponent since 2019. “We finally got a win that wasn’t pretty,” said coach Pitino. “We haven’t shown that. We haven’t found a way to win when the offense isn’t totally clicking.”

Lobo big man Sebastian Forsling did not light up the box score, however, he was a menace for UNM defensively. Forsling was responsible for containing Wyoming’s six-foot-nine-inch center, Graham Ike, and the Swede did a solid job against him.

“For me, everything was about me and him,” said Forsling. “Last game I was kind of struggling from keeping him from scoring, but this time it was more about pride. It was more about myself, what I needed to do. I do feel like I can stop everybody now. I feel like I can come in with good mentals in every game now.”

The Lobos are back in the Pit against Colorado State on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the NMSU men’s basketball team is trying to bounce back from a loss on and off the court. Ishan White, a junior college transfer, spent the second half of 2021 with the Aggies but never appeared in a game after being medically disqualified. White passed away over the weekend.

“We’re going to have to you know band together and figure out a way to honor Ishan going forward,” said coach Jans. “You know, understand that you know no one’s going to stop and allow us the time that you know, maybe we need to you know gather our thoughts and emotions and. understand what happened.” The Aggies return to the court at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night against Dixie State.

Also, the UNM 2022 football schedule was revealed on Thursday. Year three of the Danny Gonzales tenure will feature three home games to open the season, kicking off with Maine on September 3. Other big games on the schedule include a trip to LSU and NMSU in October.

The Lobos should have receiver Trae Hall returning by then as he is recovering from a broken ankle. While Hall is not able to be out on the field with his teammates during spring practice, he is trying to make the most out of his situation.

“You know, I might be injured, but I mean it’s a setback,” said Hall. Well, it’s really a great opportunity to sit down, get everything else in the outside world, outside football, just get everything straight. I’m just trying to be the best player, the best teammate that I can be while being out right now.”