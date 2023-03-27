ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos’ 6-foot 11-inch sophomore forward, Birima Seck, has entered the transfer portal. Seck played in 28 games, averaging about six minutes per contest. He averaged just under two rebounds and one point per game.

While he moved well and ran the floor impressively, Seck was always a work in progress, trying to add bulk to his thin frame. He joins KJ Jenkins, Josiah Allick, and Javonte Johnson as Lobos who have, so far, entered the transfer portal.

In other sports news, Lobos’ forward Morris Udeze has an invite to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The tournament is an opportunity for 64 of the top seniors to play in front of NBA personnel.

San Diego State’s run to the NCAA Tournament is not only good for them, but good for the entire Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs will make the league about $16 million overall. That windfall is divided into units and paid out over a six-year period. Each of the schools in the league this year is expected to get about $250,000.

Jason Hooten was formally introduced as the 28th head coach of New Mexico State men’s basketball on Sunday, Mar. 26. Hooten left Sam Houston after 19 years to take the job. He is taking over a program that needs a lot of cleaning up. “A lot of times, no matter when you take over, whatever the situation is, you know, you have an opportunity to build a culture. I thought this is a culture time. A new culture needs to be built and a new start and new beginnings,” says Hooten.

There are Mountain West honors for another UNM Lobos pitcher. Tristin Lively struck out a season-high eight batters through seven shutout innings to help the Lobos defeat Nevada last Saturday, Mar. 25.

New Mexico United midfielder Cristian Nava is out for the season due to a torn ACL. New Mexico United (1-0) is at Oakland Roots SC Saturday, Apr. 1, at 8 p.m.