Sports Desk: Lobos seek home win against UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team hope to cash in on an opportunity with UNLV and Nevada coming to town.

The Lobos need wins and that is what they have mostly down on their home floor this season. The Lobos are 14-1 in their building. The only blemish on their record has come from fourth-ranked San Diego State.

The Lobos are seventh and a game behind UNLV in the Mountain West standings. The Rebels and Lobos play Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dreamstyle Arena.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team is on the road at UNLV hoping to solve the Rebels. The Lobos have lost seven of the last eight games against the Lady Rebels. The Lobos, who have struggled mightily this season, is also coming off of a loss to San Diego State.

At 4-9 in the Mountain West, the Lobos are only ahead of Air Force and Utah State. UNLV is trying to sow up the number three seed for the upcoming conference tournament. The Lobo women and Lady Rebels will play at 4 p.m. mountain time Saturday.

In the octagon, UFC Fight Night 167 is ready to entertain in Rio Rancho. Fighters made weight Friday ahead of the card headlined by Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz. Diego Sanchez is in the co-main event and is one of six New Mexico fighters on the card.

Out of that group, Ray Borg is the only one that did not make weight. Borg fought at a heavier weight his last two fights and came down to the 125-pound division for his fight in Rio Rancho.

He came in two pounds heavy on the scale, but it sounds like fighting at a lighter weight is worth all of the trouble.

“Everyone thinks that moving up you’re going to feel better and things like that,” said Borg. “In terms of the cut it’s going to be easier and you’re going to feel better. Other than that, inside that octagon, it really felt like, when I was fighting, I was fighting with a ten-pound weight vest on. It’s something I wasn’t used too.”

Prelims for the fight start at 3 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star Center. The main event starts at 6 p.m.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, Mark and Montana Del La Rosa will become the first husband and wife team to fight on a UFC card. Mark will start off the prelims at UFC Fight Night 167.

Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm had a victory last month and wants to fight again soon. Holm still has her eyes on the prize.

“I want to get back to the gold,” said Holm. “I want to fight back for the title. I want to be number one. I think that everybody should want to be number one with what they’re doing. I want to fight there, whatever I have to do to get there. That’s what I want to do.”

On the ball field, the University of New Mexico baseball team opened the season at the Collegiate Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. The Lobos suffered an 11-4 defeat against 2017 national champions Oregon State. The Lobos will play a doubleheader against BYU Saturday. The first game has a 10 a.m. start time.