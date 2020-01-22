Sports Desk: Lobos ready to bounce back and defend home court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After suffering a pair of Mountain West Conference losses, Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team will attempt to get back on track when they host San Jose State on Tuesday night.

The Spartans handed the Lobos their first Mountain West Conference loss on New Year’s Day. Since that time, off-the-court issues have affected the team’s play, although it has not done so at home. The Lobos enter Tuesday’s game with a perfect 12-0 record at Dreamstyle Arena.

“Just have to stay positive,” said head coach Paul Weir. “It’s unfortunate, you know, the last month and the kind of roller coaster that we have been through, but I think through most of the season we have been able to kind of advance through adverse times and we’re faced with another. Hopefully, we will be able to bounce back.”

Lobo men’s basketball teamed up with the American Cancer Society for their game against San Jose State on Tuesday night by making it “Suits and Sneakers” night at The Pit.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team has an early start on the road in San Jose on Wednesday. The Lobos and San Jose State Spartans will play at noon. The Lobos are coming off a loss to UNLV and are experiencing controversy with the departure of three players this season.

New Mexico boxer Abraham Perez took another step towards realizing his Olympic dreams with a victory in the ring Tuesday.

The pay totals for UFC 246 have been revealed. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm picked up $200,000 in her win against Raquel Pennington over the weekend. Holm got $150,000 to show and $50,000 to win. Pennington picked up $63,000 in the loss.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone picked up $200,000 in a forty-second loss to Conor McGregor. McGregor made $3 million for the fight. Cerrone suffered a nose and orbital fracture in the loss and will have to sit out six months before competing again.