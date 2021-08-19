Sports Desk: Lobos QB Terry Wilson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Preseason Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson has had quite the week. Wilson was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List Wednesday. Tuesday the University of Kentucky graduate transfer was officially named starting quarterback for the Lobos.

A winner of the Unitas Golden Arm Award will be announced on Dec. 10th. Wilson came to New Mexico and immediately had the most experience in the quarterback room, having compiled a 17-8 record as a starter at Kentucky where he is the only player in school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015). Wilson left Kentucky with a degree in communications. The Lobos will open the season by hosting Houston Baptist Sep. 2.

In other sports news, Former Los Lunas High football standout Bryce Santana is living his best life as a UNM Lobos defensive end. “It’s a dream come true. This is something that I’ve dreamt of since I was a little kid, to play for my home town, carry the flag for other New Mexico athletes, knowing that they can get to the next level and compete,” said Santana. “So, it really is just a dream come true.”

Santana is in his redshirt freshman year and is expecting to make a contribution this season after getting playing time last year.

The games start Thursday night.

The Valley Vikings are hosting the Sandia Matadors in a Class 5A vs. 6A clash. “You know, we are going to be pretty young,” said Valley head coach Judge Chave. “Due to the pandemic last year, we started nine freshmen. So, our young kids have experience at the varsity level. That’s been good. Again, our problem is going to be our numbers. We just don’t have very many kids out, but the ones that are here, they’re working extremely hard, they’re doing a great job and they’re fun to be around.”

Game time is set for 7 pm at Milne Stadium.

New Mexico United produced a fourth consecutive draw while playing the Oakland Roots Wednesday night. While the team would have preferred to get the win and three points, the draw and one point beats a loss and no points. NM United head coach Troy Lesesne liked the effort from his players and the way they played defense. New Mexico United is at Austin Bold Sunday.

The defending champions of Mountain West women’s soccer opened the season Thursday. The University of New Mexico Lobos started play at the Las Vegas Invitational against UC Davis.