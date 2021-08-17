Sports Desk: Lobos name Terry Wilson starting quarterback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales has named Terry Wilson starting quarterback. The University of Kentucky transfer started camp as one of the most experienced and that was helpful.

“I think his experience from being a 25 game starter in division one football really had a big handle on that,” said Gonzales. “I think he has a really good presence in the huddle. The guys seem to follow and we seem to click a little bit.”

Wilson has been solid in practice and is glad a starter was named before the end of fall camp. “It helps a lot with, you know, being a leader of this football team, being named earlier before the season even starts,” said Wilson. “You know, it helps calm me down and just to know that okay, I’m the leader of this team and, you know, I got to speak up and just have that role that the quarterback needs to have.”

At Kentucky, Wilson had a 17-8 record which included big wins over Florida and Tennessee. Wilson is the only player in Kentucky school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards. The Lobos start the season on Sep. 2 when they host Houston Baptist.

In other sports news, New Mexico United has the second-leading scorer in program history back in the fold. Midfielder Chris Wehan is back with the club after playing at Orange County. New Mexico purchased Wehan from the team and has signed him through the 2023 season. New Mexico United is hosting Oakland Wednesday. Wehan is expected to play.

New Mexico high school athletes competed with masks in the spring due to COVID-19. The masks are back with the rise in COVID numbers. A tweet by the New Mexico Activities Association read as follows: “Per the Governor’s Orders released today, all indoor school activities will require mask-wearing by all. Student-athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators are required to wear masks indoors no matter if they are vaccinated or not.”

New Mexico boxer Brian Mendoza is getting back in the ring on Sep. 5 as a headliner on a nationally televised card. Mendoza will battle Jesus Ramos in a 154-pound main event for PBC. The card will air nationally on Fox.

Lobo women’s basketball released its nonconference schedule Tuesday. Houston, Texas Tech, and Arizona are on the schedule.