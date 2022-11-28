ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Morris Udeze has found his rhythm wearing UNM Lobos cherry and silver. The transfer forward from Wichita State turned his best week as a Lobo into a Mountain West Basketball Player of the Week honor.

Udeze averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while connecting on 66.7% of attempts from the floor during the three games in three days Lobo Classic last week. Udeze also had seven assists and two blocks. The Lobo Classic MVP saved his best game for last with 33 points and 14 rebounds in a championship win over Northern Colorado. It was the first 33/14 game performance by a Lobo in 20 years.

Udeze was also 13-13 from the free throw line, the seventh-best perfect free throw game in UNM history. “I was just staying aggressive man, staying aggressive within the game and staying within my game, not forcing it,” said Udeze. “Just playing my game within coaches’ play calls.” The Lobos will take a 6-0 record on the road this week. The Lobos are at 6-1 St. Mary’s Wednesday. That game has an 8:00 p.m. start time on the WCC website.

In other sports news, Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team are back in action Tuesday. The 3-3 Lobos are at 3-4 Nicholls Tuesday. The game has a 4:00 p.m. start time on ESPN Plus.

New Mexico State is seeking a waiver from the NCAA Oversight Committee to help them become bowl eligible. The Aggies are 5-6, one game short of bowl eligibility. The Aggies also didn’t get to play their entire schedule after the accidental death of a San Jose State player canceled the game between the two programs back in October.

Since they didn’t play a full 12 games, the Aggies are seeking a waiver. “As I understand it, we are currently in the pool with the other 5-7 teams for consideration, but we are asking to be put on the top of that list,” said NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia.

Reports in Las Vegas said UNLV has fired head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons. Arroyo led the Rebels to a 5-7 record this season.

Former WBA Light Middleweight Champion Austin Trout said he will give bare-knuckle fighting a try in mid-February. Before that Trout has a boxing match against Jose Sanchez Charles in Hildago, Texas December 9.