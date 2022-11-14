ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team will play away from home for the first time this season when they meet the SMU Mustangs Tuesday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Lobos will enter the contest with a 2-0 record while the Mustangs come in at 1-1.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two clubs. The Lobos lead the series 3-1. SMU got their first win in the series last season when they defeated the Lobos at The Pit, 90-72. That Lobo team was lacking in the frontcourt with size being a problem.

Lobos second-year Head Coach Richard Pitino addressed those needs in the offseason. So far, newcomer bigs Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick have delivered for the Lobos, but playing on the road is never easy. “We got, like, three nonconference games on the road,” said Pitino. “Hard to win on the road. You better be tough, you better rebound, you better defend. So, it’s going to be a tough, tough matchup.” The game has a 6:00 p.m. mountain time start and will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

In other sports news, Mike Bradbury and the Lobo women’s basketball team are also on the road Tuesday at rival New Mexico State. It will be the second road game for the Lobo women, who opened the season with a loss at Southern Utah last week. The Lobos rebounded from the loss with a 68-61 win over Houston this past Saturday. The Lobos and Aggies have a 6:00 p.m. start time in Las Cruces Tuesday.

High school basketball practice started across the state Monday. Volcano Vista won the boys and girls basketball championship in Class 6A last season. They are ready to defend. The boys will do it with a pair of twin towers, one senior and one sophomore. The girls are trying to keep a 42-game winning streak alive.

The Spirit Stick Poll for week 14 is out. St. Michael’s, Cleveland, Socorro, and Volcano Vista are in the poll. Fans have until noon Friday to vote.

The Los Lunas U11 Pop Warner football team won the Southwest Regional this past weekend. With the victory, the team earned a berth to nationals which will be played the first week of December in Orlando, Florida.