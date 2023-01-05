ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM forward Emmanuel Kuac has suffered yet another devastating injury. Kuac, who suffered a broken leg during a game last season, was progressing to return to full speed for the Lobos, however he has had a major setback. During pregame warmups on Tuesday night in Fresno, Kuac tore his patella tendon.

“You hate for him, suffers that injury, what, last January, fights his way back then has that calf injury, was finally getting to a point where he was going to be full go and suffers that again,” said coach Pitino. “So, a lot of tears there. Our guys were emotional, felt for him.”

Meanwhile KJ Jenkins is expected to be back on the court for the Lobos on Saturday. The guard sat out of the Fresno State game on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

In other news, the UNM football program has announced its next defensive coordinator. The Lobos have promoted cornerbacks coach Troy Reffett to the role in which he previously served in 2008 under Rocky Long. In total he has 14 years of FBS experience as a DC.

Also, former Valley high school standout and UNM offensive lineman Teton Saltes was selected with the third overall pick in this year’s XFL draft.

“It was humbling,” Saltes said. “Like I said going from an undrafted guy, even in the usfl. You know, I wasn’t the first guy, tackle picked by Michigan. Just seeing how I’ve progressed throughout my career, to go from like a completely unknown guy to a third overall pick. It’s cool for me to see and my family.”