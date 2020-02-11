Sports Desk: Lobos look for different outcome against SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last meeting between New Mexico and San Diego State was in Albuquerque and resulted in an 85-57 thumping by the visitors. The Lobos will try to avoid a series sweep against the fourth-ranked Aztecs in San Diego Tuesday night.

This time the Lobos will have more firepower as starters JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson have returned to the lineup. Jackson is coming off a solid three-point shooting performance in a route of Wyoming over the weekend.

“He’s obviously, historically been a tremendous three-point shooter,” said Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir. “He just hasn’t shot it well early in the year as these guys were all figuring each other out. We had a lot of new pieces and a lot of new guys learning each other.”

San Diego State is 23-0 overall. The Lobos have a 6-6 Mountain West Conference record and are 17-8 overall. The game has a 9 p.m. start time Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team will host San Diego State Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Lobos are coming off a 74-71 road victory at Wyoming. Jaedyn De La Cerda led the Lobos in scoring in the win and continues her strong play on the court. De La Cerda is averaging over ten points per game. The Roswell high product has made herself a more complete player with hard work.

“I think Jaedyn’s attitude and effort has got her to this point,” said Lobo Women’s Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “From her freshman year she didn’t get to play much. She got in the gym and worked and came back and asked us to do extra things with her and she’s been doing that every day since. She’s what college athletics are about.”

In the ring, Nicco Montano is ready to fight in front of a New Mexico crowd. The former UFC flyweight champion will meet Macy Chiasson at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho Saturday.

“The energy is pretty high right now,” said Montano. “The morale is pretty high. We have a bunch of us fighting on the UFC Rio Rancho and it’s pretty hard to grasp an idea of how we work unless you’re kind of familiar with the grind of an MMA fight coming up and being in camp. I think this town totally gets it. Being able to fight in front of a crowd like this is pretty humbling.”

The doors will open at 2 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star Center Saturday. The preliminaries are at 3 p.m. with the main card starting at 6 p.m.

Lastly, Corey Anderson said he would like to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones in the future. Jones will be in attendance when Anderson faces Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho. Jones will not be there to scout Anderson, he will be there for fans.

“I want to show up for them,” said Jones. “I want to stick around and do some meet and greets. It’s been a long time since I’ve done one of the guest fighters for an event. I want to be a guest fighter so I can meet as many people from New Mexico, let them know how much I love them.”