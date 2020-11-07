Sports Desk: Lobos kicker George Steinkamp first-ever football game came in college

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most football players remember their first game. For some, it was as a kid. For others, it may have been in high school. Lobos kicker George Steinkamp played in his first-ever football game when the Lobos played at San Jose State last week.

In fact, Steinkamp started and had the first opportunity to put points on the board for the Lobos, but his field goal attempt was wide. “I’d like to think that I have some kind of leniency in why I missed, but I still missed,” said Steinkamp.

Steinkamp and last year’s kicker, Andrew Shelley, have been in a battle for the kicking job under first-year head coach Danny Gonzales. The Lobos play again Saturday at Hawaii. “He and Andrew Shelley are in a competition every day to see who is going to kick,” said Gonzales. “I don’t know who it’s going to be this week yet. So, I haven’t decided.”

Steinkamp has an interesting story. The former Los Alamos high basketball and soccer player first arrived at UNM in 2017. “Once I got to college, I didn’t wish to pursue college soccer anymore,” said Steinkamp. “So, I just focused on my studies. There’s a little part of me that just loves competing. I figured everything out with my studies and had all of my stuff organized.”

Steinkamp decided to reach out to Lobo football and walked on in the spring of his senior year for an opportunity to be a kicker. Steinkamp is classified as a red shirt junior for football and will graduate in the fall with a degree in business and entrepreneurship. He has already been accepted into the Anderson School of Management, where he will work on his MBA in the spring.

“I’m more business-oriented and investing is something that’s always interested me and there’s many forms of that,” said Steinkamp. Who knows where his new venture into football will take him? Success this season could land him a scholarship and maybe more. Steinkamp wouldn’t mind kicking his way into an NFL opportunity in the future. “That next step is in everyone’s mind,” said Steinkamp. “I think that’s an awesome thought. I think that would be amazing to do. If I was ever presented with the opportunity, I would seize it.”

Terrell Harris is a 29-year-old cruiserweight boxer, who moved to New Mexico from Detroit in 2013, with dreams of continuing an amateur boxing career. He was stalled at the age of 15 by the demands of life. “It’s just that I had to find a way to feed myself, take care of my family, help my family, help my mother out,” said Harris. “So, with all that time doing that, I didn’t have the time to every day train and be in boxing. I really wanted it and never let it go.”

Harris will fight for the Border War WBC and WBA cruiserweight amateur titles in Irving, Texas December 5. Harris hopes to enter the pro ranks soon.