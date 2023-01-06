ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — They both started the season winning multiple games without a loss. The UNLV Rebels won 10 straight games before suffering a setback.

The UNM Lobos went even further getting to 14 straight wins before falling as the last unbeaten team in division one college basketball. The two clubs will face one another Saturday in a Mountain West Conference showdown at The Pit in Albuquerque. The two teams split their series last season with each winning at home.

The Lobos, who are coming off of a loss at Fresno State, hope to bounce back. Some fans believe last Tuesday’s setback was a good time to lose. Lobos head coach Richard Pitino does not agree.

“A lot of people have said to me, this is good for you and it takes the pressure off,” said Pitino. “I just hate that mentality, I hate thinking that way, I hate living my life that way, but the problem that we all are is we are prisoners to these things (cell phone). At the end of the day, every game that you play you should want to win, and if you don’t win, you should come back hungry and ready to go.”

The Lobos and UNLV have a 7:30 pm start time Saturday. The game will also be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

In other sports news, Cleveland High football standout Evan Wysong is the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year. Wysong is the fifth player from his school to win the award.

“It’s a great honor,” said Wysong. “I have to thank my coaches, my family, all my teammates that I’ve played with. It’s a great honor to get this award knowing how much hard work I’ve put into it.”

Wysong and Cleveland receiver Nic Trujillo held a signing party Friday. Both players signed national letters of intent to play at New Mexico.

Exodus Ayers was a member of the La Cueva Bears last season. The talented receiver moved out of state because of an opportunity to attend a prep school in New Hampshire. Ayers was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in New Hampshire Friday. Ayers, who also played defensive back, had 12 interceptions, returning 6 for touchdowns at Proctor Academy. Ayers helped to lead his team to an 8-1 record and bowl victory. He had six touchdowns as a kick returner, averaging over 20 yards per return. He also had another three receiving touchdowns.

Former Lobos offensive lineman Teton Saltes’s professional football journey has taken him from the New York Jets to the Michigan Panthers of the USFL and now to the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Saltes was the third overall pick of the XFL Draft. His ultimate goal is to return to the NFL.

“The ultimate goal is to always get back in the NFL,” said Saltes, “You know, I’m still going to have a blast, going to have fun and do the best that I can in the XFL, but, like I said, the goal was always to get back to the NFL, top league where I know I belong.”

Forty schools from New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas are taking part in the “Conflict at Cleveland.” It’s a premier wrestling event with top talent in the region. The finals are Saturday at Cleveland High School.

New Mexico United announced Academy contract signings Friday. Forward Alex Waggoner, midfielder Miles Merritt, and midfielder Andres Robles are now eligible in first-team matches during the 2023 USL Championship season while also maintaining their amateur eligibility.