Sports Desk: Lobos hope to protect perfect home record against Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – No opposing team has come into Dreamstyle Arena and left with a victory this season. The Lobos hope to keep it that way against Fresno State.

At 10-0 at home, the Lobos are 13-3 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West Conference play. The Bulldogs also carry a 2-1 league record and have made a living shooting the three.

“They shoot it so much from so many different positions,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir. “You know, you got to be able to guard the three-point shot, not just always the great shooters, but sometimes the other shooters as well, who can sometimes get going and change the outcome of the game.”

The Lobos and Bulldogs have a 9 p.m. start time.

New Mexico State will have to do without the services of star point guard A.J. Harris longer than anticipated. Harris is out indefinitely after suffering an ankle injury in the Aggies WAC opener against California Baptist last week.

Harris already missed 14 games earlier this season because of a broken finger. Aggies guard Clayton Henry is out for the season after suffering a broken bone in his hand on December 31.

Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team hope to end a three-game losing skid when they play at Fresno State on Wednesday night. The Lobos head into the matchup having lost all of their conference games at 0-3.

The Lady Bulldogs are perfect in league play and sit on top of the conference. Still, Bradbury is confident that his team is ready to bounce back.

“I think we have learned to deal with some adversity, and you know, we have had a lot of it this year in various things,” said Bradbury. “Hopefully, we can get some of that behind us and continue to move forward.”

Meanwhile, the Metro Championships in high school basketball started Tuesday. Top-seed Volcano Vista opened up the boys’ tournament with an 81-55 victory over the 12-seed Rio Grande. In girls’ action, the five-seed Cibola defeated 12-seed Valley, 69-42.

The Perfect Game Preseason All American list includes a pair of NMSU Aggies. Second baseman Nick Gonzales is a first-team selection. Designated hitter Tristan Peterson made the list as a second-team selection.

Lobos star track and field athlete Weini Kelati has made the preseason watch list for the Bowerman Award. Kelati has already started the indoor track season with a school and conference record-setting performance in the 5000.