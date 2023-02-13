ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When asked if Jaelen House will be available for the next game against Wyoming Tuesday, UNM Lobos Men’s Basketball Coach Richard Pitino said it would be a game-time decision. The Lobos’ second-leading scorer suffered a hamstring injury during practice last week and missed the Lobos game against Air Force.

The Lobos missed House and lost the game. “I think the game would have been a little bit different if Jaelen did play, but I also think our defense, probably since the Boise State game, has not gotten better,” said Pitino. “What are the factors? I don’t know. Is it two emotional losses versus Nevada? Are we fatigued? Everybody’s fatigued this time of year, that’s how you separate yourself. I still believe we’re better than what we showed regardless of House playing or not.”

The loss at Air Force last week dropped the Lobos’ overall record to 19-6 and 6-6 in the Mountain West. The Lobos have lost three straight games and are determined to stop the skid. “I think the biggest thing is that we have to have a big gut check, not to give into the losing mentality and the fatigue and all of that and understand that we just need to stay positive and, you know, we need to stay together as a team,” said UNM guard KJ Jenkins. The Lobos and Wyoming Cowboys have an 8:00 p.m. start time Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

In other sports news, the defending champions of high school baseball in Class 5A is ready to start a defense of the title. The Carlsbad Cavemen have 16 returning players and are senior-heavy. The Cavemen open the season Tuesday at Centennial High School in Las Cruces.

Lobo football will start spring football Tuesday. It will be the first Lobo camp for new offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent. Dylan Hopkins ran the offense for Vincent at UAB for the last five years. Hopkins followed Vincent to New Mexico. Practice starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Lobos indoor practice facility.

Super Bowl XVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, returned home Monday without MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spent his day at Disneyland.