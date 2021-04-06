Sports Desk: Lobos baseball series canceled due to positive COVID test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo baseball has to take a pause for a moment. Their three-game home series scheduled against San Jose State this weekend has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Lobos program.

The April 10-11 series that was to be played at Santa Ana Star Field will not be rescheduled. “We found out Monday early because, soon as we got back from San Diego State and Easter was over, we went straight to test,” said Head Coach Ray Birmingham. “We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to check every kid. Our trainer Bob Waller is very good and outstanding about keeping this thing tight.” The Lobos are scheduled for a series on the road at Nevada, starting April 17. The next home series for the Lobos is scheduled for April 24 and 25 against UNLV.

In other sports news, the Colorado Rockies are the new host of the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The game will be at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado July 13. MLB moved the game from Atlanta after the state of Georgia passed a controversial voting law.

Mike Trout blasted a two-run homer for the LA Angels against the Houston Astros Tuesday. It held until the 9th inning when Carlos Correa sent a two-run blast out of the yard for the visiting Astros to unlock a two all-tie and win the game, 4-2.

Jaedyn De La Cerda and Antonia Anderson talked about their plans to return to Lobo women’s basketball for the first time Tuesday. The pair of seniors said if they were not coming back for another year, they would probably be overseas playing. The NCAA allowed players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

State high school soccer resumed in Class 5A with defending champion Albuquerque High holding off the Farmington Scorpions 4-0. AHS will play Hobbs in the semifinals Thursday. In boys Class 4A the Hope Christian Huskies and Santa Teresa ended regulation tied at 1 each. Hope got the victory in a 4-3 shootout to advance to the semifinals where they will play top seed Lovington.

In girls Class 4A soccer, top seed St. Pius advanced with a convincing 5-0 victory over Silver. St. Pius will play Goddard in the semifinals Thursday.