Sports Desk: Lobo women’s soccer pick up first NCAA Tournament win in program history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche has taken the New Mexico program to a place it’s never been before. The Lobos picked up their first NCAA Tournament win in program history with a victory over Navy Tuesday in North Carolina.

The hard-fought match ended regulation in a 1-1 tie and remained that way, even after double overtime. The game had to be decided by penalty kicks. Coach Dyche said she didn’t even look when Madi Hirschman connected on the penalty kick that put the Lobos into round two of the NCAA Tournament. The Lobos won the penalty kicks battle 4-2.

Lobos goalie Emily Johnson helped to finish the win. “In my career here, we have been in quite a few big-time PK shootouts,” said Johnson. “Never nervous, just ready. Going into PKs, I lock in and focus on the ball and the shooter. We’ve been practicing these throughout our practices, so I knew that my team had their shots on lockdown. I knew I had to do my part and try to come out with a few saves.”

The game actually started in Navy’s favor when Molly Gilchrist scored to make it one-nil Navy about 30 seconds into the match. The Navy lead would hold the entire first half. The Lobos made adjustments at the break and by the 71st minute, Alesia Garcia put her best foot forward to tie the match at one goal each. The Lobos now advance to the second round to meet the 4-seed, TCU. The game Friday will have a 4 pm start time.

In other sports news, New Mexico United named captains for the 2021 season. Devon Sandoval, Kalen Ryden, and Josh Suggs will lead. “If you were in our locker room every day, you would see that there’s so much leadership,” said Suggs. “There’s so many big personalities. There’s so many leaders that we have so to be able to represent those guys it’s such a huge, huge honor.” New Mexico United will play at RGV Toros Saturday to open the regular season.

Bayron Matos is leaving Lobo men’s basketball. The six-foot-nine forward announced on his Twitter page Tuesday that he will transfer to the University of South Florida.

The Rio Grande Ravens baseball team improved to 4-0 after a 16-3 win at 2019 defending Class 6A champion Volcano Vista.

Lobos softball player Cameryn O’Grady is the Mountain West Player of the Week. O’Grady hit a pair of homers and drove in 9 of the Lobos 15 runs in a three-game series victory over Boise State.

Miami Marlins ace Trevor Rogers pitched six shutout innings against the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers Monday night. Rogers struck out seven batters and did not allow any runs in the 8-0 win. He dedicated the game to a childhood friend who recently passed away. Rogers has a 1.29 E.R.A and is 3-1 on the season.