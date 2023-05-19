ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After one round at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, Jill Trujillo and her UNM Lobos find themselves tied for fifth place on the team leaderboard. The Lobos were bolstered by the first under-par round they have ever played at the championship.

Lobo sophomore Lisa-Marie Pagliano had the lowest score for her team with a first-round 2 under 70. For Pagliano, it is the first time all season that she has had a round under par. “I was able to break that under par blockage, kind of,” said Pagliano. “And, especially at the national championships. It was my first time here. I’m always going to remember it. It means a lot.”

The Lobos are 1 under par with a team score of 287 and tied with Texas A&M. Wake Forest is on top of the leaderboard with a 9 under par 297 score. They are followed by Oklahoma State, Georgia, and South Carolina. “Even with the couple of hiccups that happened outside today, they just held it together, you know. There wasn’t anything, not too many wayward shots,” said UNM head coach Jill Trujillo. “Their short game was good. It all came together in this first round.” The national championship runs through May 22.

In other sports news, there is a three-way tie on top of the PGA Championship leaderboard. Scott Scheffler, Corey Conners, and Viktor Hovland are all 5 under par for the tournament.

Sandia High’s baseball season ended earlier than they wanted, but one of their ace pitchers learned something about himself. Zack Kmatz’s stock has been rising ever since.

Cleveland high school has a new boy’s basketball coach. Santa Fe High coach Zack Cole will lead the Storm.

NFL legend Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown, considered one of the greatest football players ever, was also an actor and activist.