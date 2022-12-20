ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team started play in the Sun Coast Challenge in Tampa, Florida with a 74-57 victory over Old Dominion. Four Lobos finished in double figures led by Shaiquel McGruder’s 16 points.

McGruder also had five rebounds and four steals. The Lobos led at halftime 32-25 and for almost the entire game. The only lead for ODU was for about 10 seconds.

Lobos guard Amaya Brown flirted with a double-double. She scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Brown also had three steals. As a team, the Lobos had 14 steals in the game. It’s the ninth game this season that the Lobos have had double digits in steals.

Other Lobos scoring in double figures includes LaTascya Duff, who finished the game with 14 points. Paula Rues had 11 points. Kaye Clark led ODU in scoring with 19 points. With the victory, the Lobos improved to 7-4. The Lobos will play Mississippi State in their second and final game of the Sun Coast Challenge Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

In other sports news, UNM men’s basketball is on the court facing Prairie View A&M Tuesday night. A win would give the Lobos a start of 12 wins and no losses. It would also keep them as only one of three unbeaten teams in division one college basketball.

Del Norte guard Shane Douma Sanchez broke the career scoring record at his high school this past weekend. He also played in the Native American National Championship high school game in the summer. It has made him a celebrity among his people. “When I go to my reservation or, like, anywhere really, I’m kind of like a Native celebrity. Like, I will be at the mall and there are kids that want to take pictures with me. I’ll go to, like, basketball games at Academy, Atrisco, Volcano; there’s just like little Native kids that want to come up and talk to me and take pictures with me and their parents, you know, just tell me they want to be like me when they grow up,” said Sanchez. “It’s just really cool that that is happening because I was a little kid just like them and I was doing the same thing for people I thought was pretty good. To see it come full circle is really a blessing.”

New Mexico’s Holly Holm is getting back in the octagon in March of 2023. Holm, who hasn’t fought since last May, will face Yana Kunitskaya in San Antonio, Texas.