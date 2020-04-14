Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball assistant coach earns national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball assistant coach, Bill Ferrara earned national recognition as he was named one of the 50 most impactful assistant coaches in Division I Women’s Basketball.

“You know, being named one of the fifty most impactful assistants in Division I is really just a testament to the places and the people that I have gotten the chance to work with. Its truly been an honor to represent the New Mexico women’s basketball program and to work with Lobo Nation behind me has been phenomenal. So, yeah its been fun, and being able to be recognized for something, but really it’s more of recognition for our program,” said Ferrara.

Ferrara is happy with how the University of New Mexico has been able to stay connected during this pandemic but says that recruiting has had its challenges. “We lost our contact period in women’s basketball and we were supposed to be going into homes and meeting with all the top recruits throughout the country and all over the world, and it’s been interesting for us to navigate through that. We have been on the phones a lot, been on zoom calls a lot, these video chats and virtual tours, and you know we have been lucky though. We have gotten two verbal commitments off of those calls because we made great relationships with those players and now they will both be signing with us shortly,” said Ferrara.

The signing period will start on Wednesday for NCAA D-I Basketball.

Now to football, as UNM Senior Kyle Stapley is making more noise on the internet. The starting center for Lobo football posted a video on Twitter, of him and his father running plays against cows on their farm. Stapley is doing multiple workouts on the farm and he says it’s helping him stay in shape.

“It’s good, it’s fun. You know the neighbors kind of watch too now and everyone is kind of staring, but its a killer workout,” said Stapley.

UNM Athletics also announced on Monday that they are starting a new season ticket plan for the 2020 season and its called the “Zero Down Now, Football Later” plan. It allows Lobo fans to lock in their season ticket renewals for no money down. The plan is one of three renewal plans for Lobo fans that will allow them to lock in season tickets for the 2020 season, which opens on August 29 against Idaho State.

Sticking with football, The Duke City Gladiator’s inaugural season in the “Indoor Football League” will now be postponed, as the IFL announced on Monday that they are canceling their 2020 season. The Gladiators are still working on putting a schedule together though, as they are still allowed to play exhibition games.

Lastly, Valencia Head Coach Carlos Carrasco resigned after 12 years of coaching at Valencia High School. Carrasco said in his letter of resignation that he wants to spend more time with his family. The Athletic Department at VHS said the will miss Carrasco and credited his hard work and dedication over the years.