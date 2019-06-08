Sports Desk: Lobo recruit JT Thor knows what he wants in a school

Friday on the Sports Desk, Lobo basketball recruit JT Thor visits the Duke City for Lobo Elite Camp. The 6-foot-8 power forward out of Hunnington Prep in Hunnington, West Virginia is on the radar of some big programs. Lobo fans are hoping Thor will put his hammer down in Albuquerque when the class of 2021 arrives.

“I like how the coaches are approaching me,” said Thor. “He’s saying a lot of good things about the program and the past players, so I think it’s a great school. I’m looking for a school that is going to develop me into a pro, have me take like a pro schedule, like my diet, my workout, and everything to get to the next level.”

Jason Sanchez is an underdog looking for a come up in Reno, Nevada. The New Mexico boxer and WBO Youth Featherweight Champ is fighting for the big belt Saturday. He will face WBO Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez. Both men are undefeated. “Just fight hard, stay smart and active,” said Sanchez. That is the plan he hopes will help him become New Mexico’s sixth world champion.

Andres Quintana is also hoping to become a world champion. The New Mexico MMA fighter will get a shot at the first ever Combate Americas Flyweight belt on June 28 in his home state. The fight will be at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

“You know I haven’t fought here in a long time, and I’ve been asking Combate, I want to fight back home,” said Quintana. “They’ve been putting it off, you know. They kind of can’t deny me now. I’m on an eight-fight win streak in their company, 8 and 0 with them. I’m just really, really excited to see everyone that has supported me.”

Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson made weight in preparation for their UFC 238 showdown. Both men did not have a bad thing to say about one another.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are starting the second leg of their road trip in Iowa after getting swept three games in Omaha. The Isotopes will play four games in Iowa.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday after playing Wednesday. It’s been a busy time for the USL Championship Western Division leader. “I mean, we have a lot of games in a short period of time, but I think we have a strong roster, big roster,” said foward Santi Moar. “We count on everybody to step up and help the team.” New Mexico United is hosting Sacramento Republic FC. Match time is 7:30 p.m.