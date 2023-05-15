ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The first round of the NCAA Salem Regional was good to Glen Millican and his Lobo men’s golf team. The Lobos finished the day in second place as a team with a 16 under-par total. Arkansas is in first place at 22 under par.

The Lobos had a strong performance on the back nine at the Cliffs at Keowee Falls. Sophomore Carson Herron, the son of professional golfer and former Lobo Tim Herron, had the low round for the Lobos with a 6 under 66. It’s his best round in his collegiate career.

As a team, the Lobos were 2-under at the turn and were in 11th place midway through the round before playing the back nine in 14-under. It broke the program record for the lowest round in a regional. Round three is Tuesday. The top five teams at the Salem regional will advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona May 26-31.

In other sports news, former Lobo safety Jerrick Reed II got his first taste of NFL rookie minicamp over the weekend. Reed II’s tenacity and chip-on-the-shoulder style has already caught the eye of Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks took Reed in the sixth round.

The new contract extension for Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino puts him somewhere around the middle in salaries in the Mountain West. Lobo donors helped with the bump in pay that Pitino received.

Mackenzie Novak is now an assistant coach for Mike Bradbury and the University of New Mexico women’s basketball program. Novak was director of player development at George Washington University last season.

The Washington Nationals hosted and defeated the New York Mets Monday 10-3.